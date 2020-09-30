JEFFERSON — The next book discussion group book at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is “The Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanna Fluke.
This book also was made into a movie for the Hallmark Movies and Mystery Channel. The group will meet on Monday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The book can be found at the Jefferson library.
Those attending might wish to get a “Grab and Go” hot meal. Call by noon on Friday, Oct. 16, to reserve a Monday meal. The meal that day is escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, a peanut butter cookie, bread and butter, and a carton of milk. Seniors will receive an invoice in the mail for the meal.
Wisconsin fall favorites
Have you enjoyed the “Stocking Stuffer” tours that the center has provided in the past? This is similar, except you can come to the senior center for a virtual “tour” with Kris from Happy Times Tours and Experiences or pick up your products and view the “tour” from your home.
This program will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $55. Sign up by Oct. 8 to be included. No refunds will be issued after payment has been made.
Attendees will receive a pumpkin tote with an included recorded presentation of the tour and the following items: one turtle caramel-apple from Ultimate Confections; two pumpkin crumb cakes from Aggie’s Bakery of Milwaukee; a 4.25-ounce bottle of bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from B & E’s Trees; a goat milk cranberry-infused soap from Wild Root Acres.
Also, a bag of monster mash and Halloween mix bags of popcorn from Poppin Z’s Popcorn and a 1.5-ounce jar of orange blossom honey and cinnamon apple spread from Honey Acres.
Participants are asked to wear a facemask when coming to the senior center.
Lunch meals
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those 60 or older. Persons must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program curbside pickup form only once.
The Jefferson/Johnson Creek Meals on Wheels program is hosted at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center too. Call for more information on that program.
Entrees for week of Oct. 5 are: Monday, (too late to order); Tuesday, chili casserole; Wednesday, baked bone-in chicken; Thursday, beef frank on a bun; Friday, honey mustard meatballs; and Monday, Oct. 12, chicken breast.
Easy exercise
Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. the center has “Doris’ Easy Exercise” class, which can be done sitting or standing and does involve some walking for those who wish. This class is excellent for those with arthritis and sore, stiff joints. Easy movement is good!
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” class doing sitting and standing toning exercises and walking. Facemasks will need to be worn while exercising.
Line dance
Line dance is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and Stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and attendees are asked to wear a facemask.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
