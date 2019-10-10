JEFFERSON — Jefferson Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit municipal utility, attended the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting Sept. 19.
The utility is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, their not-for-profit regional power provider.
With more than 50 utility organizations present, Bill Brandel, Utility Commissioner for Jefferson, received the WPPI Energy Community Service Award. The award recognizes public officials and member utility managers who demonstrate the utility’s value through their active participation in the community and commitment to volunteerism.
According to Scott Adler, utility manager for Jefferson Utilities, “Mr. Brandel's contributions to the community come from his longstanding role on the (Jefferson) common council. He has served on and off since 1984.
“He was elected mayor in 1986 and served four terms before stepping down,” Adler noted. “He currently is the council president and serves as chair of the Redevelopment Authority and the Joint Review Board.”
The citizens of Jefferson founded Jefferson Utilities. It has remained a public power utility since that time, and utility employees continue to be guided by the principles of local ownership and control, keeping revenue in the community, providing first-rate customer service, and making a positive impact in the community through volunteer and outreach efforts.
Adler continued, “Mr. Brandel has been a consistent supporter of promotions for the utility and public power. He sees the big picture and supports the utility's role in the City of Jefferson.”
