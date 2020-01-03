KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars announces that Post 3589 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Jefferson, Wis., will be celebrating 75 years of serving the needs of local veterans and their families on Jan. 12, 2020.
The Diamond Anniversary Award Citation is presented to the Post in recognition of 75 years of outstanding service to the community.
William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, congratulated all members of the Post, saying: “I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of VFW Post 3589 for their outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 75 years.”
