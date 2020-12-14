JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring three Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarians for the month of December.
These students have been selected for their academic record, community involvement, volunteerism, extra-curricular participation and leadership.
In a non-pandemic year, the honorees would be invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for a month of meetings and guest speakers, but under the current conditions that's not possible. Instead, the students will receive certificates recognizing their achievements and will have the opportunity to apply for Rotary scholarships at the end of the school year.
Honored for this month are Claire Beck, Vinnie Bonofiglio and Alivia Dearborn.
Claire Beck
Beck, of Jefferson, enjoys softball, staying fit, reading, painting, and spending time with friends and family
While at Jefferson High School, Beck has been involved with softball, basketball and golf, and has taken part in the Rotary Interact student service club and the AFS club supporting the high school's foreign students.
In addition to school sport, she has played club softball in Elkhorn, with numerous engagements per week.
In the community, she has volunteered as a summer school tutor, helped at Breakfast with Santa, worked with younger softball players, volunteered at Jefferson youth basketball tournaments, assisted at sports concession stands, helped at the food pantry, and served as an umpire and referee for Jefferson city recreation games.
After graduation from high school, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire or the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., to play collegiate softball and to major in biology or chemistry on the pre-med, pre-dentistry track. She also hopes to minor in Spanish.
She said she ultimately would like to become a dentist or a physician's assistant, and she also has dreams of traveling to Spain and South America to immerse herself in the Spanish language and culture.
Vinnie Bonofiglio
Bonofiglio has one older sister, Lauren. He loves hunting and fishing, bowling, archery and tennis.
While at Jefferson High School, he has served in Student Council, helped to organize the blood drive, taken part in National Honor Society, represented his class on Band Council, run cross country, played tennis, and taken part in BASIC (Brothers and Sisters in Christ).
In the community, he has been involved in Scouting and volunteered with a Christian youth group focused on community service. He has assisted at blood drives through Student Council and has worked at BASIC's free community Thanksgiving dinners.
After graduation, he plans to attend college to pursue a career as a computer engineer.
Alivia Dearborn
Dearborn has one younger brother. She and her family enjoy spending time at their cabin in northern Wisconsin and riding four-wheelers. She worked at The Drug Store, and in her free time she enjoys playing tennis with friends.
While at Jefferson High School, Dearborn has played basketball and tennis, and taken part in many clubs, serving as president of the Best Buddies Club advocating for people with intellectual disabilities. She also belongs to J-Club, Health Occupations Students of America and the Tomorrow's Hope club, as well as the Spanish Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
Her community service has included working scoreboards at youth basketball tournaments, helping with the Hoops for Hope fundraiser, assisting with athletic and forensics concessions, and volunteering for Christmas Neighbors.
After graduation, Dearborn plans to attend Carroll University to study nursing, with hopes of eventually becoming a pediatric nurse.
