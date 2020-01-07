JEFFERSON — JHS Drama announces its spring musical, “The Addams Family,” in production at the Jefferson High School Performing Arts Center April 24, 25 and 26.
For those of us familiar with the old TV show, we will see many familiar characters including Gomez and Morticia Addams (played by sophomore Toby Weisensel, and senior Freedom Vernon), their children Wednesday (senior Mady McWilliam) and Pugsley (freshman Rowan Wilson), Grandma (junior Leah Caito), Uncle Fester (sophomore Gabe Frankiewicz) and, of course, Lurch (junior Dalton Krueger).
Another family, the Beineke family, comes into contact with the Addams family through an engagement. Playing lovelorn Lucas Beineke is freshman Matthew Buchholz, while junior Ben Teeter and sophomore Kendal Busler play his parents, Mal and Alice.
Supporting the Addams family are all of their Ancestors, represented through history as follows: Conquistador: Josh Emery, grade 11; Caveman: Ryan Peterson, grade 9; Soldier: Cameron Patterson, grade 11; Saloon Girl: Valorie Schamens, grade 11, Flight Attendant; sophomore Kate Utrie; Gambler: Jacob Jurcek, grade 10; Courtesan: senior Maddie Ledwitch; Bride: freshman Emma Roehl; Puritan: Gunnar Jurczyk, grade 10; Flapper: junior Kayla Pagel; Indian: sophomore Brooke Bauer.
Additional Ancestors will be played by senior Lola Forrest, sophomores Adrianna Klein and Ray Gehrmann; and freshmen Lilly Duddeck, Lilly Kamenick, Kieran O’Reilly, Aspen Wolter and Danny Tylock.
Technical leadership positions also are set. Student Assistant Director is junior Emily Carlson; other key students in the production staff include senior Alaina Blackledge, stage manager, and senior Sam Ness, assistant stage manager.
The musical, unlike the old TV show, largely is based on cartoons by Charles Addams. A synopsis of the play appears on the Theatrical Rights Worldwide website: “The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.”
The musical premiered on Broadway in June of 2010 starring Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia and Nathan Lane as Gomez. It closed on Dec. 31, 2011. Since then, the production has had numerous international productions, national tours and regional theatre performances. Notably, it is one of the most popular musicals for high schools to produce in the U.S.
Performances are Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m.
Beginning in March, tickets will be available online, at Astell’s Best Little Hair House and at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly. Advance ticket prices are $9 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. At performances, tickets will cost $10 for adults, and $8 for students and senior citizens.
Kathryn Steib at Jefferson High School, (920) 675-1088, can provide additional information.
