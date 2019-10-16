JOHNSON CREEK — A Johnson Creek American Red Cross blood drive was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church Oct. 10.
With 70 presenting donors, 68 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 204 lives.
Presenting donors were: Nadine Acker, Karissa Albertz, Sally Albertz, Sue Andersen, Ann Andrews, Sherry Beaver, Sandra Beckard, Ernest Benson, Kathrine Berendt, Charlene Berg, Ross Blaszczak, Carol Blaisdell, Craig Cahill, Melissa Cahill, Melissa Chadwick, Stacy Coppernoll, Tom Cramer, Ross Davis, Patrice Diem, Brian Dobratz, Richard Dowling, Douglas Edl, Nina Ellis, Rhonda Emrath, Dave Fischer, Jay Fox, Donna Gard, Andrea Geyer, Richard Hafenstein, Emily Hanfler, Terry Helman, Tawny Herold, Pam Hill, Michael Janke, Sandra Janke, Wendy Keeser, Hailey Klettke, Jean Klug, Butch Klug, Rich Krull and Kim Kwiatowski.
Also, Michelle Laesch, Lynn Mehringer, Daniel Mertins, Chuck Moehling, Harold Mortier, Derek Opgenoeth, Jacob Pacala, Barb Rasmussen, Kathleen Rueth, Jeff Schlatter, Jane Schmidt, Rick Schoemer, Peter Schubert, Beth Schumacher, Gunner Shilkey, Linda Skindingsrude, Daralyne Skladaenk, Donald Smith, Corby Stallman, David Stedman, Victoria Toebe, Ben Warborg, Emily Wenzlick, Debra Werner, Norma Werner, Madeleine Wieder, Shirley Wilson, Kelly Wojcik and Julie Woletz.
Each presenting donor received a Culvers of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the Johnson Creek Culvers. Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culvers sponsored this.
Also, Kwik Trip of Johnson Creek, Lyle Westenberg of J & L Tire, Carol O’Neil and the Red Cross all donated supplies for the canteen. Volunteers were Steve Wollin, Carol O’Neil, Donna Gard, Norma Werner and Sally Albertz.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. John’s Lutheran in Johnson Creek will be on Dec. 5. The schedule for this date already is up and appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
