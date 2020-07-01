JOHNSON CREEK — A Johnson Creek American Red Cross blood drive was held at the Community Center on June 18.
With 73 presenting donors, 57 whole blood and eight double units totaling 73 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 219 lives.
Presenting donors were: Kathryn Adams, Karissa Albertz, Sally Albertz, Ann Andrews, Adam Apkarian, James Barron, Anna Bauer-Baxter, Dominique Beaudin, Sandra Beckard, Charlene Berg, Keith Berg, Jennifer Breitzmann, Mathew Centgraf, Holly Christian, Joshua Coppernoll, Stacy Coppernoll, Ross Davis, Paula Dowling, Richard Dowling, Jeff Doyle, Stacie Dressel, Randy Dustin, Douglas Edl, Nina Ellis, Rhonda Emrath, Tamela Frey, Jon Gehler, Gina Gehring, Lauri Grooman, Maureen Hack, Matthew Hanson, Dana Harger, Cindy Heiden, Terry Helman, Tawny Herold, Lori Ann Hoffman, Pam Hill, Wendy Keeser, Jason Keller, Jean Klug, Charles Learman, Kelly Lischka, Lorna Lovett, Cassie McMilan, Lynn Mehringer, Mary Moulding, George Nimm, Heidi Nimm, Amanda Nora, Paul Piccione, Barbara Rasmussen, Hallie Reeve, Kay Reinders, Kevin Rickerman, Dennis Rodenkirch, Donna Rodenkirch, Kathleen Rueth, Gunnor Shilkey, Laurie Schilling, Brandon Schmidt, Jerome Schultz, Meredith Spangler, Joseph Strupp, Debra Topel, Jerry Topel, Matthew Vonrueden, Joy Warborg, Brooke Weber, Norma Werner, Shirley Wilson and Joe Yaeger.
Each presenting donor received a Culvers of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the local Culvers. Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culvers sponsored this.
The American Red Cross donated snack bags, juice and water for the canteen. The Village of Johnson Creek donated use of the community center space to better accommodate the needs of the drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers were Norma Werner and Sally Albertz.
Since there always is a need for blood, take time to “Give the Gift of Life” when the opportunity arises.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drives in Johnson Creek will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 8. The schedules for these dates already are up and appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
