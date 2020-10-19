JOHNSON CREEK — An American Red Cross blood drive was held at Johnson Creek Community Center on Oct. 8.
With 66 presenting donors, 70 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 210 lives.
Presenting donors were: Karissa Albertz, Ann Andrews, Kimberly Ash, Thomas Bacter, James Barron, Anna Bauer-Baxter, Kelly Beck, Sandra Beckard, Charlene Berg, Jennifer Boettcher, Edward Corbe, Melvin Daniel, Ross Davis, Shelly Degrandt, Benjamin Dickerson, Richard Dowling, Jeffrey Doyle, Timothy Droster, Douglas Edl, Tamela Frey, James Garcia, Donna Gard, Irene Garza, Mary Gaugert, Kathleen Golz, John Green, Cathleen Gurnee, Jeffery Haberman, Gordon Haferman, Linda Haferman, Kimberly Hansen, Cindy Heiden, Terry Helman, Tawny Herold, Pam Hill, Myron Klug, James Kostuch, Joshua Kreutzman, Christopher Kruesel, Dawn Langmade, Charles Learman, Lorna Lovett, Lynn Mehringer, David Meyer, Laurie Petrie, Keith Poser, Nick Quinnett, Kathleen Rueth, Brian Ryan, Nancy Ryan, Jane Schmidt, Richard Schoemer, Linda Skindingsrude, Megan Skopien, Meredith Spangler, Corby Stallman, Duane Strauss, Robert Strauss, Debra Topel, Jerry Topel, Bari Vredeveld, Chad Vredeveld, Anne Widmann, Shirley Wilson, Richard Wrensch and Chelsea Ziegler.
Each presenting donor received a Culvers of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the local Culvers. Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culvers sponsored the drive. The Red Cross supplied snack bags, juice and water for the canteen.
Since there always is a need for blood, take time to “Give the Gift of Life” when the opportunity arises.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drive in Johnson Creek will be on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Community Center. Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or call 1-800-733-2767.
