JOHNSON CREEK — A Johnson Creek American Red Cross blood drive was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Aug. 13.
With 55 presenting donors, 58 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 174 lives.
Presenting donors were Kathryn Adams, Ann Andrews, Anna Bauer-Baxter, Charlene Berg, Carol Blaisdell, Lorian Bocher, Emily Bublitz, Rhonda Butzine, Jason Corlett, Cathy Cottrell, John Cottrell, Ross Davis, Bradley Degrow, Jeannette Degrow, Katarina Derse, Paul Didion, Paula Dowling, Richard Dowling, Nina Ellis, Tamala Fiene, Tracy Foster, Tamela Frey, James Garcia, Donna Gard, Karen Goeschko, Jeffery Haberman, Terry Helman, Pam Hill, Mike Hotter, Linda Howard, Adrienne Johnson, Jean Klug, Gregory Koehler, Dean Laclair, Charles Learman, Bonnie Loersch, Lorna Lovett, Nova Marin, Charles Moehling, Mary Moulding, Kay Reinders, Anne Riebe, Michelle Rockelman, Alice Romansky, Richard Romansky, Kathleen Rueth, Beth Schumacher, Raymond Schumacher, Donna Sepka, Meredith Spangler, Susan Stuckey, Vicki Suckow, Debra Topel, Joseph Vlasak and Terry Wangness.
Each presenting donor received a Culvers of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the local Culvers.
Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culvers sponsored this.
The Red Cross donated snack bags, juice and water for the canteen. Volunteer was Sally Albertz.
Since there always is a need for blood, take time to “Give the Gift of Life” when the opportunity arises.
The next American Red Cross blood drives in Johnson Creek will be on Thursdays, Oct. 8 and Dec. 10 at the Community Center. The schedules for these dates already are up and appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or by calling 1-(800) 733-2767.
