JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll students for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Honor Roll students attained a 3.00 to 3.49 grade-point average and High Honor Roll students achieved a 3.5 to 4.00 GPA. Those students with an asterisk after their name achieved a 4.00 GPA for this quarter.
High Honor Roll
Seniors — Brianna Berger, Benjamin Blanke, Samuel Budig, Megan Christian, Hannah Constable, Lukas David, Reed Garsky, Alex Garza, Bailey Gosh, Paytin Guttenberg, Nicholas Hoffmann, Ralph Hombsch, Kaylee Jablonski, Brianna Klausch, Alyvia Mundt, Tyler Naatz, Mateah Roehl, Viviana Segura, Justin Swanson and Isaiah Wollet.
Juniors — Lindsey Beech, Maiya Benner, Allison Erdmann, Dylan Gruss, Nevaeh Hehr, Isabella Herman, Julia Nuno, Jayden Solberg, Samuel Toebe, Braden Walling, Abigail Windland Anna Yezzi.
Sophomores — Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Sara Neary, Adriell Patterson, Chantel Reiser, Denalyn Siewert, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk and Russell Wieczorek.
Freshmen — Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Michael Caminata, Olivia Carlson, Milo Chart, Kylie Hehr, Ella Olszewski, Brooklyn Patterson, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Alyssa Sadowski, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner and Josey Whitehouse.
Honor Roll
Seniors — Eagen Beck, Chelsea Hernandez, Brooke Joseph, Mackenzie Kletsch, Olivia Sykes, Emily Tolsma, Jasmine Tolsma, David Vallo, Ethan Walechka, Lily Webster, Simon Wenzel, Leo Wittig and Zachary Yuker.
Juniors — Dalton Bredlow, Andrea Caminata, Jack Dotzler, Natalie Grenz, Bow Hartwig, Maryanna Hintz, Clara Kossmann, Julia Mielke, Howard Olszewski, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Wyatt Owen, Rianne Remsik, Alejandro Saldana and Kaiyli Thompson.
Sophomores — Austin Anton-Pernat, Shaula Avalos, Brandon Blanke, Travis Christensen, Jacob Constable, Chase Hallam, Tyler Jensen, Thomas Naatz, Wyatt Pavey, Josue Peralta, Ayden Schwartz, Amaya Wilson and Whitney Wright.
Freshmen — Caleb Bigsby, Daniel Borkowski, Erin Brown, Matthew Gruss, Landen Heuter, Hannah Koch, Evan Pokorny and Shane Radtke.
