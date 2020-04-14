JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Honor Roll students attained a 3.00 to 3.49 gradepoint average and High Honor Roll students achieved a 3.5 to 4.00 GPA. Students with an asterisk after their name achieved a 4.00 GPA for the quarter.
High Honor Roll
Seniors: Brianna Berger, Samuel Budig, Megan Christian, Hannah Constable, Lukas David, Reed Garsky, Bailey Gosh, Paytin Guttenberg, Chelsea Hernandez*, Kaylee Jablonski, Brooke Joseph, Mackenzie Kletsch, Tyler Naatz, Mateah Roehl*, Viviana Segura, Justin Swanson*, Emily Tolsma, Jasmine Tolsma and Simon Wenzel.
Juniors: Lindsey Beech, Maiya Benner, Dalton Bredlow, Andrea Caminata, Jack Dotzler, Allison Erdmann, Natalie Grenz, Dylan Gruss, Bow Hartwig, Nevaeh Hehr*, Isabella Herman, Julia Mielke, Julia Nuno, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Alejandro Saldana*, Jayden Solberg, Kaiyli Thompson, Samuel Toebe, Braden Walling, Abigail Windl* and Anna Yezzi*.
Sophomores: Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Parker Berres, Hannah Budig, Jacob Constable, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath, Alyssa Kwarciany*, Ryan Moore, Sara Neary*, Adriell Patterson, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser*, Ayden Schwartz, Denalyn Siewert*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk*, Russell Wieczorek and Whitney Wright.
Freshmen: Connor Baneck, Caleb Bigsby, Erin Brown, Kylie Hehr*, Landen Heuter, Brooklyn Patterson, Evan Pokorny, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Alyssa Sadowski, Sarah Seaborn*, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner and Josey Whitehouse.
Honor Roll
Seniors: Benjamin Blanke, Alex Garza, Ralph Hombsch, Brianna Klausch, Alyvia Mundt and Leo Wittig.
Juniors: Caden Heth, Maryanna Hintz, Damon Mahan, Howard Olszewski, Wyatt Owen, Rianne Remsik and Vincenzo Vassallo.
Sophomores: Haddie Altreuter, Samuel Buetow, Travis Christensen, Tyler Jensen, Thomas Naatz, Logan Sullivan and Madisyn Wagner.
Freshmen: Elizabeth Arnold, Daniel Borkowski, Michael Caminata, Olivia Carlson, Milo Chart, Matthew Gruss, Hannah Koch, Yoselin Marin Dominguez, Ella Olszewski, Aleyda Orona Valdez and Trinity Vallo.
