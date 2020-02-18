RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announces becoming a partner of MarshBerry’s Connect Platform.
Exclusively offered to firms participating in MarshBerry’s Connect Peer Exchange Network, a peer exchange group for high-growth insurance professionals, organizations can utilize Platform resources and capabilities designed to differentiate their value proposition to clients and carrier partners.
“We’ve been working with MarshBerry for nearly 15 years,” said Joanne Szymaszek, president of Johnson Insurance Services, a part of Johnson Financial Group. “We are excited about the opportunity to have access to additional tools and resources that allow us to provide our clients a differentiated level of service to help them perform at a higher level.”
Johnson Financial Group will have access to high-quality, real-time business intelligence for purposeful empowerment. Platform members can access an ecosystem where mutually sustainable value is built and compelling, shared outcomes are distributed to a member’s end-client so all participants benefit. Work groups within the Platform primarily focus on:
• Engaging leaders in practice groups and programming to drive best-in-class deliverables and services.
• Aligning vetted Strategic Partners with MarshBerry membership to provide unique access, special support and exclusive offerings to Connect Peer Exchange Network and Platform members.
“We have intentionally created a new category of business relationship amongst our members and trading partners, believing in the emerging new ecosystem of insurance distribution. It is highly unlikely any one firm or carrier can transform it alone,” said David Soforenko, executive vice president at MarshBerry. “If agencies or brokerages truly want to drive change locally, regionally, even globally, a broker transformation platform like ours offers the means and thought leadership to effectuate this objective.”
Because Connect Members primarily are firms focused on organic growth, another differentiator of the Platform surrounds its efforts to create a broader, actionable value proposition capable of impacting the customer experience.
