JOHNSON CREEK — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announces that his staff will be available for mobile office hours at the Johnson Creek Village Hall board room, 125 Depot St., on Monday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.
These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters. Recording devices of any kind are not allowed. These restrictions are put in place for the privacy of constituents Johnson’s staff are there to assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.