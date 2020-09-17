Persons are invited to join staff at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for Donuts with the Board on Friday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. over at Barrie Park.
Attendees will get a donut and can have coffee as the new board members for Senior Citizens Inc. are welcomed. There will be time for people to meet them, and enjoy a free donut and coffee.
In case of rain, the coffee and donuts will be served under the bandshell.
Meal pickup offered
Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will offer contactless, curbside carryout hot meals for seniors, age 60 and older.
To reserve a meal, call Kevin Purcell, the Nutrition Site manager, at (920) 728-4756 by noon one day before you want to pick up the meal. For Monday meals, call by noon on Friday.
Bingo
Bingo with up to 18 players in two big rooms together will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Sign up now to reserve a spot. Bingo costs $1 to play and all money is given back out in prizes.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits available for anyone to pick up that safely get rid of unused medications. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
