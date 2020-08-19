JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center’s picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park on Tensfeldt Avenue.
This park is at the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Bring your own lunch and beverage. There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing. Staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
Slow and steady
During these unprecedented times, the center has been offering limited programs for the safety of its participants and staff. Staff are keeping a slow and steady pace in this regard but there are plans to begin a few more activities for September, which coincides with National Senior Center Month.
County meals program
The Jefferson County meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those age 60 or older.
Persons must call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Entrees for week of Aug. 24 are: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, chicken and biscuit casserole; Wednesday, meatballs in a honey mustard sauce; Thursday, escalloped potatoes and ham casserole; Friday, meatloaf; and Monday, Aug. 31, baked, bone-in chicken.
Meals on Wheels
The Jefferson/Johnson Creek Meals on Wheels program is hosted at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center. Call (920) 723-0259 for more information.
Parking lot Bingo
The next bingo at the VFW Recreation Center grounds will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m. Players should bring their own chair and something to write on (magazine, clipboard etc.)
Players can use a pen, highlight marker or dauber for the cards. They can sit in their car, in the sun or under the shade of a tree. Cost is $2 for the cards. 10 games are played.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played on Monday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a mask and is physically distanced. Everyone gets their own dice to roll. This game is played in the senior center great room.
M-T-W-F exercise
Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Exercise Class.” This class can be done sitting or standing, and involves some walking time for those who wish to walk.
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” with students doing some sitting and standing toning exercises, and walking.
On Wednesday the group moves to a “Moving with Mike” DVD.
For all of the exercise, bring your own hand weights or “soup cans” to use if you wish.
Line dance
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. in the center’s great room. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Book discussion group
The center has a new, later date for its book discussion group: Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (We also might conduct a virtual Zoom group.)
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Persons can get the books at their local library. Jefferson Library patrons also can use programs Libby or Hoopla to download books.
Extended tours
The center has some Mayflower Tours travel opportunities for next year. They are as follows:
• Alaska Iditarod Race (air tour), Feb. 28 to March 8, 2021. This trip runs nine days and has 10 meals. Cost is $3,759 per person double or $4,517 single. Persons can save $150 if they sign up by Sept. 8.
Trip-goers will see Fairbanks, Denali National Park and, of course, all of the hoopla up to and the start of the Iditarod race. Price includes airfare and a ride to the airport.
• Musical Myrtle Beach motor coach tour, March 7-14, 2021. This trip runs eight days and offers 12 meals. Cost is $1,659 per person double or $2,168 single. Save $100 if signing up by Sept. 8. Attendees will enjoy Myrtle Beach and free time, three shows, great meals and more.
• America’s Canyon Country air tour, June 24 to July 2, 2021. This trip is eight days and serves 14 meals. Cost is $4,204 per person double or $5,503 single. Save $150 if signed up by Sept. 8.
Travelers will spend one night in Las Vegas, Nev., see six national parks, spend two nights inside Grand Canyon National Park, and much more. The price includes airfare and a ride to the airport.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.