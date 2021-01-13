Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson recently hosted its first-ever “Magic on Jones Avenue” outside amongst its amazing light displays on the bike path in front of Jones Market.
Guests enjoyed a socially distanced event walking through the lights, chatting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, petting some furry friends, and much more. Visitors also were treated to hot cocoa and Fireside Dinner Theater soup (sponsored by Jones Dairy Farm), and cookies (donated by The Pine Cone restaurant).
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the food and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus was generously donated to United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties, for a total of $561.
“Jones Dairy Farm is one of our United Way’s top supporters — serving as a corporate sponsor, running a very successful workplace campaign, providing a representative for our board of directors, and now also lending their support through additional community events,” stated Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “Jones Dairy Farm is so committed to supporting the communities in which they operate and where their employees work and live. We are honored, especially during this difficult time, that they trust their investment through our United Way.”
“Jones Dairy Farm is proud to continue its support of the United Way as its mission positively impact our local community,” stated Mariah Hadler, company store sales and marketing manager for Jones Market, and host of the Magic on Jones Avenue event.
The donation from the event will support United Way’s 2020 campaign efforts, which will provide community funding throughout 2021 for programs and services that address improving the health, education and financial stability of every person in its communities.
