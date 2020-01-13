PremierBank recognizes Deb Jordan for her 40 years of dedicated service.
Jordan began her career with PremierBank on Jan. 14, 1980, as a lobby teller at the main office location in Fort Atkinson, previously named First American Bank and Trust.
During her tenure, she held various roles in the organization including teller, supervisor and most recently drive-up teller at the financial's Whitewater location.
“Deb is an exceptional member of the PremierBank team,” commented Angela Baum, vice president/director of Branch Operations. "Her knowledge and experience are invaluable to our organization. Her dedication to our customers is easy to see. We are so fortunate to have had Deb on our team for the past 40 years!"
Outside of the bank, Jordan's favorite way to spend her time is with her children, Laura (Shawn) and Andy. She is a devoted and proud grandma to four grandbabies: Myla, Graysen, Rayna and Trey, who keep her life busy and heart full. When she has a few moments to herself she enjoys whipping up beautiful crafts, sewing, reading a great book or taking a nice bike ride around town.
Bank officials thank Jordan for her service and look forward to many more years with her on their team.
