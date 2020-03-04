MILWAUKEE — On April 29, four exceptional Wisconsin business leaders will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame.
These include: Jack Link (Jack Link’s Protein Snacks); Dave Skogen (Festival Foods); Timothy W. Sullivan (in recognition of his contributions to Bucyrus); and Daniel F. "Jack" McKeithan, Jr. (Tamarack Petroleum Company, Inc.), inducted posthumously. The event will be held at the The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame honors individuals whose business innovations, effective management and civic involvement have made a difference in companies and communities throughout the state. The laureates also are recognized for the high standards they set as role models for Wisconsin’s young people and as innovative business leaders who have positively shaped Wisconsin’s business climate.
“This year’s class of laureates represent the ideals of the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “They signify the core of what Junior Achievement has been all about for the past 100 years — entrepreneurship, business acumen and economic success. Their leadership, character and dedication to community service provide Wisconsin students with a guide for achievement and fulfillment.”
In addition to inducting the four accomplished business leaders, several other awards will be presented at the ceremony: the Distinguished Executive Award to Jim Popp of Johnson Financial Group; the Peak Performer Award to Patricia Contreras of Rockwell Automation; and the 2020 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which will be announced March 20, and is sponsored by EY and presented by Junior Achievement and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Awards will be presented by the event emcee, Kathy Mykleby, retired WISN 12 news anchor.
Past inductees to the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame include: Don Zietlow, Kwik Trip, Inc.; Art, Bill and Ray Schmidt, U.S. Venture, Inc.; Craig Culver, Culver’s; Russell M. Darrow, Jr., Russ Darrow Group, Inc.; William Specht, Cousins Subs, Inc.; Frederick Stratton, Jr., Briggs & Stratton; Frederick C. Miller, Miller Brewing Company; Robert E. Harlan, the Green Bay Packers; Pleasant Rowland, American Girl; Don Schneider, Schneider Trucking; John Stollenwerk, Allen Edmonds Shoe Company; Richard Teerlink, Harley-Davidson, Inc.; and Bud Selig, Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, among others.
Proceeds from the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame event will support Junior Achievement of Wisconsin’s K-12 educational programs in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness. The Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame will be held April 29 at 5:15 p.m. at the Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee. To attend the event, register at wisconsin.ja.org.
About Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement (JA) is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin has 12 area offices across Wisconsin and annually serves approximately 150,000 students with more than 8,000 volunteer mentors.
For more information on Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, visit wisconsin.ja.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.