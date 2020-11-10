A quarantine is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby, and Karen Anderson of Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is happy to help.
Having just celebrated her 10th year in business, Anderson joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce with hopes of introducing more people to her impressive array of yarns, tools, patterns and classes. The main focus of the shop is natural fiber yarns and felting fibers from local dyers and shepherds, as well as products from larger yarn companies.
Many of the products are available online, and shoppers can sign up for a mailing list to learn about new items, classes and events.
Kaleidoscope Fibers supplies experienced fiber artists, such as those in the Madison Knitters’ Guild, but Anderson is equally happy to assist novices with a selection of projects, and ongoing knit and crochet support.
Located at 131 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge, the shop has room for clients to work on their projects in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Due to Dane County shopping restrictions, however, the store currently only is open by appointment.
To accommodate her customers, Anderson hosts a virtual knitting group called every other Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and every Wednesday and Thursday morning from 10 to noon. To join, contact Karen at kafibers@gmail.com.
Persons interested in learning more are invited to visit the store website at www.kaleidoscopefibers.com or view projects and products on their Facebook and Instagram pages. To make an appointment for an in-person visit, contact Karen at (920) 342-0496.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.