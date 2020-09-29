Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host a car-side pickup/carryout pancake breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.

The breakfast costs $5 and features pancakes, Jones Dairy Farm breakfast sausage, egg dish and applesauce.

For carryout orders, call Jeff Boos at (920) 650-1424. All other questions can be directed to Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175.

Donors are Jones Dairy Farm and Kwik Trip.

