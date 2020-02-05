WHITEWATER — It might be chilly outside but live music can warm the soul, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music has several concerts in February.
Concerts will feature faculty members and visiting artists. Tickets can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at http://tickets.uww.edu .
• Wisconsin Alliance for Composers Music Festival — Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
The concert will feature performance of recent chamber music compositions by members of the Wisconsin Alliance for Composers. A performance will be given by UW-Whitewater Music Department faculty.
• Sonict presents: Guest artist Willful Devices — Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
Willful Devices is a collaboration between composer/computer musician Scott Miller and performer/improviser Pat O’Keefe. The duo’s name refers to the fact that both musicians are manipulating devices, be it a clarinet or a computer, in order to generate sonic material.
Anyone who works with computers or musical instruments knows that despite best efforts, these devices never are fully under one’s control, and seem to have a mind of their own. Scott and Pat accept this fact, and even celebrate it, because within this unpredictability lies the potential for unimagined sonic discoveries.
Each member of the audience will need to provide headphones in order to hear the music of HDPHN. Traditional wired headphones (with a stereo mini or full-size jack) can plug in to provided headphone amplifiers.
Additionally, those with headphones connected to mobile devices will be able to listen via local Wi-Fi network.
Willful Devices will live stream the music using VLC on a Wi-Fi network in the performance space. Directions will be provided at the concert for connecting.
It is highly recommended that persons download the VLC for Mobile app in advance of the concert. Visit VideoLAN to download the app for your device at: https://www.videolan.org/vlc/
• Faculty Concert: Leanne League, violin — Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall. UW-Whitewater faculty member Leanne League will perform a variety of solo violin works.
Tickets for all listed events cost $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students. They may be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at http://tickets.uww.edu/greenhill.
