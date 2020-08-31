The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. (KCFA) has announced that registration now is open for two classes: “Puppy Kindergarten” and “Basic Skills and Everyday Manners,” both set to begin Sept. 12.
Puppy Kindergarten will meet on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., and Basic Skills and Everyday Manners will meet on Saturdays at 11 a.m. Both classes will be six weeks in length and cost $80.
These classes will be held outdoors in the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s exercise yard. This large yard is securely fenced, convenient to the shelter’s parking lot, and is equipped with dog waste cleanup tools and disposal receptacles. There will be no access to the Humane Society building during the classes, and students will need to bring water for themselves and their dogs.
Participants are advised to dress for the weather, including appropriate footwear, as the grass might be wet.
KCFA is taking precautions to resume group training classes as safely as possible. In addition to holding classes outdoors, several preventative measures will be implemented to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Classes will be limited to eight students, face coverings will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
Registrations for fall classes will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit KCFA’s website at kcfadogs.org for more information and the required registration forms.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, Inc. is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing training classes, community service and responsible dog ownership education.
