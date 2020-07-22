The Kids From Wisconsin’s (KFW) tour season came to a screeching halt in April after 51 years of continuous performing.
Just like for most non-profit arts organizations, the work and creativity still continue even during COVID.
The Realize Your Dream program, an arts enrichment outreach arm of the KFW, has put their efforts in overdrive.
Since June, a “Dream Team” of current performers self-produced tutorial videos that inspire youth to keep their performing dreams alive. These videos are posted on social media every Friday.
They have been enjoyed widely this season by youth of all ages. An archive of the videos can be found on the outreach page of the Kids From Wisconsin website: https://www.kidsfromwisconsin.org/outreach
"Arts organizations will survive our current situation by creative minds working together and reaching audiences old and new, in different ways," said KFW Executive Director Tina Weiss. "Reaching young future performers at home has been a focus this season."
For the last 51 summers, the Kids From Wisconsin has toured across the Midwest performing a live, two-hour Broadway-style revue of song, dance and music for more than 120,000 people each year. The group showcases Wisconsin's brightest musicians, singers and dancers, ages 15-20 and has been called "Wisconsin's Premiere Musical Ambassadors.”
"Not only are these fun, inspirational videos making a difference, with the gift of time, the organization is also preparing to release Master-Sessions taught by professionals and alumni," said Peggy Strimple, KFW outreach coordinator and choreographer. “The current performers leaped at the opportunity to stay challenged, and alumni are excited to take the young performer further under our ‘Realize Your Dream’ umbrella through Master-Sessions.”
(0) comments
