MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers recently announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants has been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin.
The Kids From Wisconsin, one of our state's most iconic youth performance groups, was awarded $100,671.00 through this grant program.
“Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “We’re all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again.”
The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest.
Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers’ compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.
“This incredible support will enable Kids From Wisconsin to continue to provide free, virtual Master Classes for people of all ages, the 'Realize Your Dream at Home' video series and, most importantly, assist in the funding of a program designed for MPS elementary schools that currently do not provide music education,” stated Kids From Wisconsin’s Managing Director Tina Weiss. “Reaching into our community at this time of need is so important.
"We continue to serve our mission, although, in a dramatically different way," she added. "We are fortunate to have been able to maintain staff levels in order to develop a 12-week music residency for Milwaukee elementary students entitled 'Music In Me' and an after-school performance program, 'Music With My Friends' for middle-schoolers.”
The comprehensive curriculum meets Wisconsin State standards and was presented to Milwaukee area schools as an option to provide music education, free for schools that do not have programs.
Kids From Wisconsin will begin its first of many virtual, “Music In Me” sessions with an elementary school in January.
“Over 40% of the organization’s revenue is from performance fees. Without the type of support offered in this grant, a program of this magnitude could not be made available,” Weiss added. “The Cultural Organization Grant funding also ensures that we can invest in the technology for the program to stay connected with the students and schools. And, for the performance side of things that KIDS are so well known for, large outdoor venues, statewide, are being looked at in order to perform in the 2021 tour season.”
To learn more about Kids From Wisconsin’s Realize Your Dream Master Classes, auditions, at-home video series and more, visit www.kidsfromwisconsin.org or call (414) 266-7067.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.