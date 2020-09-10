JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center kitchen band will start practicing on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m.
This all-percussion band involves no note or music reading. Members just keep a beat with their hands, an instrument they can bring or else center staff have some for use too. Please, no kazoos!
Everyone will wear a facemask and seating will be spread throughout the great room — not all in one bunch by the piano.
The next kitchen band dates will be Oct. 1 and 15 at 1 p.m.
Bike-riding group
Join Norm and the bike-riding group on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. for a leisurely bike ride. Bicyclists of all abilities are welcome to come along! The group departs from the senior center.
Book discussion group
Our book discussion group now meets Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (We also might do a Zoom group.)
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Persons can get the book at their local library.
Picnic lunch bunch
Our picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tensefelt Park along Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is at the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available. Please, do not bring food to share.
County meals program
The Jefferson County meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside meal pickup for seniors 60 and older. Persons must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program curbside pickup form only once.
The Jefferson/Johnson Creek Meals on Wheels program is hosted at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center as well. Call for more information on that program too.
Entrees for week of Sept. 14 are as follows: Monday, too late to order; Tuesday, chicken breast; Wednesday, sweet and sour pork over brown rice; Thursday, barbecue Swiss steak; Friday, beef stew; and Monday, Sept. 21, pot roast.
Parking lot bingo
Our next bingo at the VFW Recreation Center grounds will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m. Bring your own chair and something to write on (magazine, clipboard etc.)
Players can use a pen, highlight marker or dauber for the cards. Participants can sit in their car, in the sun or under the shade of a tree. Cost is $2 for the cards. Ten games are played.
M-T-W-F exercise
Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Exercise Class.” This class can be done sitting or standing, and involves some walking time for those who wish to walk. Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” with students doing some sitting and standing toning exercises, and walking. On Wednesday the group moves to a “Moving with Mike” DVD.
Line dance class
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and Stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and persons are asked to wear a facemask.
Extended tours
Happy Times Tours and Experiences launched in July 2020 by former staff of Badger Tours. This company has more than 20 years of experience and is passionate about travel.
With COVID they have taken precautionary steps so everyone can have a “safecation.” Motor coaches will not be filled and they have planned it that way.
When signing up, money is due in full for these short-dated getaways. Facemasks will be worn on the motor coaches.
Persons who are sick must stay home and call the company. The company will do as much as possible to get money back from the vendors to refund back to seniors as a travel voucher for another tour. Stay home and get better!
If you are to become ill on the tour, tell the tour guide immediately. You will be isolated and quarantined if necessary. If you are quarantined and cannot continue on, you will have to come back at your own expense. A full policy is available for your review.
Amazing Apostle Islands
Amazing Apostle Islands tour: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. Cost is $899 per person double or $1,099 for a single traveler. This tour is four days with seven meals provided.
Stay at the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino with a total of $75 “Legendary Loot.” Ferry to Madeline Island with a guided tour and enjoy lunch there too.
The next day, enjoy an island cruise, an included lunch, free time in Bayfield and a stop at a local farm for fresh produce and other items.
‘Saints and Sinners’
The “Saints and Sinners” tour is Oct. 5-8. Cost is $685 per person double or $815 for a single traveler. This tour is four days with a three-night stay at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceville, Ind.
Enjoy a day at the Noah’s Ark Encounter with an included dinner.
Trip-goers will receive $36 in food vouchers and $45 in free slot play at the Hollywood Casino.
Enjoy a day tour to the Rising Star Casino Resort where seniors will receive $20 in play money. Pickup for this tour will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
