The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson will fire up the griddles at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson on Sunday, Dec. 8, for its 52nd Annual Pancake Day breakfast.
Proceeds raised from this event will be used to benefit local youth initiatives and other community causes.
“We know kids and our community need Kiwanis to thrive, prosper and grow,” said Robyn Newcomb, a local Kiwanian. “Fort Atkinson is fortunate to have several active civic organizations invested in making our community a better place to live and raise a family — we’re here to help lead that charge by giving back in any way we can. Join us on Dec. 8 to eat pancakes for a cause!”
Tickets are available in advance through Fort Atkinson Kiwanians or at PremierBank, Nasco, Fort Community Credit Union or Wayne Hayes Real Estate. Tickets cost $6 for adults and $4 for children if purchased in advance, or $7 for adults and $5 for children if purchased at the door. Children under 6 eat free.
The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and continue through 1 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson thanks Jones Dairy Farm, Kerry Ingredients of Beloit, Salamone's Italian Pizzeria, Rock River Lanes, Nasco and the Fort Atkinson High School FFA for their ongoing support and contribution to this event.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson welcomes new members who want to serve their community. If interested in joining, reach out to a local Kiwanian or join the club's bi-weekly meetings held the first or third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Salamone's Italian Pizzeria in Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.