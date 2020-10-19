On Oct. 5, the Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson met for its monthly Board of Directors meeting at Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria at 6 p.m.
During this meeting, new officers and board members were appointed for the 2020-21 year. The installation of new officers and board members are as follows: Robyn Newcomb, President; Greg Klug, President-elect; Tim Carnes, Immediate Past President; Deb Tipton, Treasurer; Harriet Rowland, Secretary; Phil Niemeyer, Board member; Dan Roahen, Board member; Jim Smith, Board member; John Kutz, Board member; Joanne Larson, Board member; and Curt Polzin, Board member.
During the meeting, the Treasurer’s report was presented and accepted, along with updates from the Membership, Young Children, Youth, Community Service, Scholarship, Sunshine, Publicity, and Fundraising and Services committees.
This year has presented all of us with new challenges and opportunities. The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson looks forward to evolving and exploring new ways better to serve the Fort Atkinson community.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is accepting new members. If interested in learning more about the club or attending a future meeting, contact Ryan Huber at (608) 449-0440.
