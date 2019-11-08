WHITEWATER — Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club again donated $1,400 to the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center (WAFC) for the Family Partnership Program.
The Family Partnership Fund makes the pool and fitness room available to everyone in the community, regardless of income. Families that wish to use the center but cannot afford the fees may apply for financial assistance to join.
Raising funds for the Family Partnership Fund is one way that Friends of WAFC can help fulfill its mission of supporting the WAFC to maintain and improve the services provided with the goal of bettering the lifelong health and fitness of the citizens of the Whitewater area. Kiwanis is a regular donor to help the center.
Ron Binning, the owner of a local business, Binning and Dickens, who is President of the Friends of WAFC, said, “The Whitewater Aquatic & Fitness Center (WAFC) continues to be an outstanding facility for the local residents of Whitewater and the surrounding area. The Friends of WAFC organization appreciates the long-time support of the Whitewater Kiwanis Club. With the continued support of the Whitewater Kiwanis Club and the rest of the community, the Friends of WAFC will serve to promote good health and fun for the public of all ages.”
Lorrie Koppein, President of Kiwanis said, “Kiwanis is pleased to be able to help support the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center and the community it serves. The donation helps to provide scholarships to community members qualifying for WAFC programming. In this way, all residents of Whitewater and the surrounding area can take advantage of this wonderful facility.”
All donations to the Friends of WAFC are processed through the Whitewater Community Foundation, a partner in managing the funds donated to the Whitewater Aquatic Center. Donations via the Whitewater Community Foundation to the Friends of WAFC are tax-deductible.
To make a contribution, businesses or families should send checks payable to the Whitewater Community Foundation and mail them to: Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center, P.O. Box 509, Whitewater, WI 53190. Donations will help the Friends of WAFC improve the life-long health and fitness of the citizens of the Whitewater area. Donations to the Friends of WAFC are separate from the fees to use the pool and gym at the WAC.
Members of the Friends of WAFC are also invited to share their ideas and thoughts for continued improvement. Anyone interested in more information about the Friends of WAFC can email friendsofwac@gmail.com.
