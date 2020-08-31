Fort Atkinson Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host a curbside pickup and carry out baked fish dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.
The menu includes fish (two different options), a baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce and mac and cheese.
The dinner costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10 years. Children 2 and under eat free.
Advance tickets are available at Goyer Ace Hardware and Krueger Jeweler in Fort Atkinson. Contact Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175 with any questions.
