Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host a car-side pickup and carryout-only pancake breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.

The breakfast will feature pancakes, Jones Dairy Farm breakfast sausage, egg dish and applesauce for a free-will donation. Children also will receive a free bag of goodies. All proceeds from the breakfast will go to the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry to help families in need this Christmas. For carryout orders, call Jeff Boos at (920) 650-1424. All other questions can be directed to Bob Pizur at (920) 285-0175.

Load comments