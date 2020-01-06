The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation announces that Sally Koehler has been appointed to serve a five-year term on the organization’s board of directors.
She was nominated by the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education and will be replacing Kristin Wallace who has completed her term and will spend 2020 serving the board as past chairman.
“We are looking forward to having Sally on the Board,” remarked 2019 Chairman Wallace. “She will bring an extensive knowledge of our community, and her involvement with the arts in particular will add a unique perspective to board meetings.”
Koehler’s work history and volunteer activities demonstrate a strong commitment to Fort Atkinson. After earning her marketing degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she went to work for Spacesaver Corporation in its marketing department and later took a sales position with Nasco.
A member of the local Black Hawk Artists, Koehler has been involved in a variety of community arts projects as well as working and volunteering as an art teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School.
After graduating from the chamber of commerce’s Project LEAD program, she spent seven years working on the chamber’s Koshkonong Rendezvous Committee.
In addition, she served for nine years on the board of trustees of the Dwight Foster Public Library and six years on the board of directors of the Fort Atkinson Historical Society.
Sally, and her husband Andy, have two sons, Riley, who graduated from Fort Atkinson High School last year and currently is serving in the Army National Guard, and Eli, who is a junior at Fort Atkinson High School.
“I’m humbled at the opportunity to serve on the Foundation Board and to support the mission of improving the quality of life in Fort Atkinson,” Koehler commented.
The community foundation board of directors consists of five members, each serving a term of five years. These volunteers are chosen for their community involvement and knowledge of the educational, cultural, civic, public and charitable needs of the Fort Atkinson area.
Appointments to the board are made, in turn, by the School District of Fort Atkinson, PremierBank as trustee, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and the Fort Atkinson City Council. However, directors represent the community in general and do not represent or act as advocates of their respective appointing bodies.
Members of the community foundation’s 2020 board of directors are Chairman Scott Housley, Vice Chairman Mike Bender, Treasurer Loren Gray, Secretary Sue Johnson and Director Sally Koehler.
Joining the five voting members are past-chairman Kristin Wallace and legal counsel James Vance. The board of directors is supported by the foundation’s executive director, Sue Hartwick.
More information about the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is available at www.fortfoundation.org or by contacting Hartwick at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.