MILWAUKEE — Jim Kremer has joined Johnson Financial Group as vice president, loss control engineer.
Kremer specializes in loss control with a focus on safety and compliance programs for companies around the state.
With a strong insurance background, Kremer’s prior experience includes risk management consulting. Formerly serving in an insurance agency role, he has specialized in the food and beverage, manufacturing, and medical/social service industries in addition to construction and transportation.
Additionally, he formerly served as an Environment, Health and Safety manager in manufacturing and has more than 20 years working for two large Fortune 200 companies, PPG Industries and Rockwell Automation. Kremer is knowledgeable in employee safety and OSHA compliance, property protection, facility security and emergency response.
Skilled in safety management and emergency response situations, Kremer also is a registered nurse, retired firefighter, emergency medical technician and hazardous materials technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.