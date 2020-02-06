LAKE MILLS — On Feb. 3, the Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team participated in the Capitol Conference Tournament at Lake Mills High School in Lake Mills, where students competed against each other within 17 speaking categories.
Of the 10 conference schools at the tournament, Lakeside Lutheran, coached by Steve Lauber, finished first with a total of 333 points, ahead of Lake Mills with 189 and Lodi with 154. The win marks Lakeside’s 10th straight conference championship.
The following students led the way in their individual categories for Lakeside Lutheran:
Megan Jones, Johnson Creek, placed first in Demonstration; Evelyn Schauer, Watertown, took first; and Caroline Schulz, DeForest, took second in Farrago;
Also, Matthew Gunst, Juneau, placed first, and Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest, took second in Informative; Logan Wensel, Johnson Creek, took first; and Trey Lauber, Lake Mills, took second in Moments in History. Bronte Perkins, Madison, and Ella Butzine, Sun Prairie, placed first in Playacting.
Connor Dobson, Johnson Creek, and Megan Grambsch, Columbus, tied for first place, and Greta Pingel, Sun Prairie, took second in Prose; Will Jorgensen, McFarland, and Jacob Horta, Helenville, tied for second place in Radio Speaking; Abbie DiGiovanni, Jefferson, placed first in Solo Acting Humorous; and Annika Bilitz, Cottage Grove, placed first in Solo Acting Serious. Kaylee Raymond, Sun Prairie, placed first in Special Occasion; and Ryann Burger, Lake Mills, took first place in Storytelling.
On Feb. 18, sub-districts will be held at Jefferson High School, where the full team of 30 will begin competition to advance to the district meet, and from there to the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association (WFHSA) State Tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Madison April 17.
