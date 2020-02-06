The Lakeside Lutheran High School Forensics team, coached by Steve Lauber, recently won its 10th consecutive Capitol Conference championship at the meet held at Lake Mills High School Feb. 3. Team members are pictured above, from left to right: Row 1 — Maximus Bennet, Micah Cody, Jacob Horta, Abbie DiGiovanni, Annika Bilitz, Grace Cody and Megan Reinke. Row 2 — Ian Olszewski, Matthea Lenz, Logan Wensel, Greta Pingel, Megan Jones, Lydia Bilitz, Ethan Lozano and Austin Schwab. Row 3 — Kaylee Raymond, Brendan McKenna, Jocelyn Asmus, Ella Butzine, Bronte Perkins, Evelyn Schauer, Emilee Meiller, Caroline Schulz and Rose Hissom. Row 4 — Will Jorgenson, Matthew Gunst, Douglas Weittenhiller III, Connor Dobson, Christian Stuebs, Trey Lauber and Cyrus Wilke.