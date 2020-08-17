LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills has spent the summer preparing to open its doors to incoming freshmen on Monday.
Freshmen began their school year a day early to orient and learn schedules, meet teachers and other students, and explore co-curricular opportunities. Classes begin on campus for all students, Aug. 18.
An opening service and installation of new faculty take place as part of the first day’s events Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the east gymnasium. The Rev. Timothy Redfield from St. Luke Lutheran Church, Watertown, will offer the devotion during this special chapel service.
The theme for the 2020-21 school year continues with “Witness,” a reminder of Acts 1:8, “You will be my witnesses ... to the ends of the earth.”
The biennial theme is a focus in devotions and other events throughout the school year.
A new full-time faculty member to be installed is Shelly Coron, a teacher in the Extended Learning Center and JV volleyball coach. A 2004 graduate of Lakeside herself, she previously taught at Genesee Lake School in Oconomowoc and lives in Watertown.
Two part-time teachers also will be installed. Kristi Bredendick of Fort Atkinson, a teacher with over 35 years of experience, will be responsible for Family and Consumer Science and Health classes. Sara James of Madison already has been serving part-time at Lakeside as a teacher in the Extended Learning Center, and this year also will join the World Languages department as she takes over teaching all levels of German.
A Martin Luther College graduate, she has a master’s degree in German and Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a second Masters of Arts in German from Middlebury College in Vermont.
Along with faculty additions this fall, Lakeside Lutheran has added two more courses in its STEM Academy — Engineering Essentials, the new introductory academy course, and Aerospace Engineering, an upper level elective.
The Academy bases its curriculum on Project Lead the Way, a nationally-recognized pathway for students interested in engineering or biomedical sciences in post-secondary education.
Lakeside Lutheran High School is a four-year high school, operated and supported by a federation of 32 congregations affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod and the Evangelical Lutheran Synod.
For additional information about Lakeside, visit llhs.org or call (920) 648-2321 and ask for Principal James Grasby.
