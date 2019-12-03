LAKE MILLS — Student members of the Lakeside Lutheran National Honor Society recently hosted a cornhole tournament on campus to raise awareness and funds for teen mental health.
In partnership with social service agency Christian Family Solutions (CFS), Lakeside hosted “Tosses for Teens” Nov. 17 that had a two-fold purpose — to raise funds and to bring awareness of the growing need for mental health support for teens. With more than 60 teams paying to participate and sponsorship, concessions and a bake sale, and donations from Lang Group Realty in Lake Mills, a Thrivent Financial Action Team, Kwik Trip, Walmart and an anonymous $1,000 matching donor, well over $3,500 was raised for the cause.
Statistics from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry show that one in five young adults live with a mental health condition that can include anxiety disorders, behavior or mood disorders or substance use disorders. Lakeside students facing these challenges qualify for up to five free sessions with a licensed professional Christian counselor.
Many meetings take place via a secure video program, allowing students to receive these services at school in a private location. CFS serves 28 high schools and prep schools across the nation with this type of counseling through its Member Assistance Program, which the tournament proceeds went to support.
The team that won the tournament was comprised of two Lakeside teachers, Eric Dorn and Nate Sievert. Other participants won drawings and other prizes including a costume competition.
Several NHS senior officers — president Ryann Burger, Lake Mills; treasurer Kyle Doering, Lake Mills; vice-president Megan Reinke, Watertown; and secretary Carter Schneider, Lake Mills — worked with the group’s advisor and school guidance director, Andy Rosenau, to coordinate the event.
A photo gallery of the day can be found at llhs.smugmug.com/LLFamily.
Lakeside Lutheran National Honor Society is dedicated to the development of scholarship, leadership, service and character. NHS members plan and perform various service and leadership activities throughout the school year, such as a Christmas toy drive for foster families, Adopt-a-Highway cleanup, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society "Penny Wars" and more.
Students first are eligible for selection at the end of the sophomore year. Candidates need a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher, at least three leadership roles, several hours of community service and character references.
For more information about NHS or Lakeside Lutheran High School, contact Principal James Grasby at (920) 648-2321 or jgrasby@llhs.org.
Christian Family Solutions (CFS) is the Social Service Division of Wisconsin Lutheran Child & Family Service (WLCFS), a non-profit social service agency headquartered in Germantown. CFS-licensed Christian counselors, through in-person and technology-assisted consultations, also assist children, adolescents, adults, couples and families in a supportive, Christ-centered atmosphere on a wide range of disorders, addictions, emotional pain and other mental health issues.
For more information about CFS, contact Dan Nommensen at 800-438-1772 or dnommensen@wlcfs.org.
