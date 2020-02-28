LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announces that senior Gilbert Haw, son of Steve and Heidi of Lake Mills, has been named a finalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
This distinction places him in the top 1 percent of participants in a process sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation that began the fall of his junior year.
Haw also is one of the Top Ten academic students in his class, one of only 15,000 students throughout the nation who have been recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
These high school seniors are eligible for 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million that are offered in the spring. About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
More than 1.5 million students entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Beyond the classroom, Haw has been involved in Jazz and Warrior Marching Bands, STEM and Robotics Clubs, Tech/Audio-Visual Club, Academic Bowl and Math Team.
After graduation this May, he plans to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology or Valparaiso University to study German and mechanical engineering.
