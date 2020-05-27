LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran High School Music Department, led by Choir Director James Buege and Band Director Glen Pufahl, presented music awards and recognized the accomplishments of 25 student musicians for the 2019-20 academic year.
The National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of top choral students nationwide and was awarded to senior Madelyn Plitzuweit, daughter of Tom and Bath of Oconomowoc.
Outstanding Vocalist awards for the A Cappella Choir were awarded to four senior sopranos, including Emma Berg, daughter of Nathan and Jennifer Berg, DeForest; Anna Bilitz, daughter of Ben and Sarah, Sun Prairie; Brontë Perkins, daughter of Brett and Heather, Madison; and Ashley Valerio, daughter of David and Cyndi, Delafield. Plitzuweit also received the Senior Accompanist award.
Two Outstanding Leadership awards were given, one to senior tenor Connor Dobson, son of Roger and Rachelanne, Johnson Creek; and a senior bass, Kyle Doering, son of Matt and Jill, Lake Mills. The Swing Choir Choreographer recognition was given to senior Hannah Koenig, daughter of Brad and Cheryl, Cambridge.
In band, Outstanding Musicians are chosen by fellow band members in recognition for outstanding musical achievements, cooperation and dedication to the Lakeside Lutheran band program. This year’s recipients include seniors Ella Collins, clarinet, daughter of Clark and Tricia, Lake Mills; Jadyn Duddeck, saxophone, daughter of Timothy Duddeck, Whitewater, and Jody Duddeck, Palmyra; Cody Gumz, percussion, son of Rachelle Jaeger, Marshall; Gilbert Haw, trombone, son of Steven and Heidi, Marshall; Katelyn McGurk, French horn, daughter of Damion and Laura Dehnert, Lake Mills, and Chris McGurk, Fargo, N.D.
Juniors awarded include Megan Grambsch, flute, daughter of Chad and Rachel, Columbus; Grace Seim, trombone, daughter of Steve and Julie, Beaver Dam; and Nick Yaroch, trumpet, son of Matt and Sue, Fall River.
A sophomore, percussionist Benjamin Kasper, son of Caleb and Sara, Helenville; and freshmen Marissa Duddeck, saxophone, daughter of Timothy Duddeck, Whitewater, and Jody Duddeck, Palmyra, also received the award.
The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award was inaugurated in 1974 with the consent of his widow shortly after this great jazz artist died in 1971. It honors the outstanding jazz musician at each high school nationwide; this year’s award was presented to junior Nick Yaroch.
The Woody Herman Jazz Award was created in 1988, shortly after Herman’s death, also to honor outstanding jazz students, and was given to senior Jadyn Duddeck.
Said to be the most prestigious band award given to a high school band member, the John Philip Sousa Band Award is given to recognize superior musicianship, dependability, loyalty and cooperation, and was awarded to senior Gilbert Haw.
Since the Wisconsin State Music Association state festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WSMA offered a Virtual State Solo Festival available for the state-qualifying performers. Eighteen Class A entries from Lakeside Lutheran earned a starred first rating at the district level held the week of Feb. 24-29. Of those 18, 10 soloists were able to perform for the virtual state festival. Receiving firsts for their performances were Emma Berg, musical theater soprano; Benjamin Kasper, drum set; freshman Jack DePrey, piano, son of Steve and Beth, Sun Prairie; and Ella Collins, piano.
Receiving seconds were Gil Haw, trombone; Katelyn McGurk, French horn; Madelyn Plitzuweit, piano; Emma Berg, soprano; and junior Hannah Meyer, soprano solo and musical theater solo, daughter of Matthew Meyer, Jefferson.
