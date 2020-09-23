LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School announces its homecoming activities and events for 2020, beginning with all-school activities on Monday, Sept. 28, and ending with the football game planned for Friday night, Oct. 2.
The 2020 homecoming court includes two representatives from each of the freshman, sophomore and junior classes, and four representatives from the senior class. Members of the court include freshmen representatives Ella Ristow and Alex Reinke, both from Watertown; sophomore representatives Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater, and Japheth Yahnke, Watertown; junior representatives Ketia Vater, Watertown, and Jesse Schultz, Columbus; senior representatives Stephanie Schafer, Lake Mills, and Devin Splinter, Ixonia; and Queen Grace Seim, Beaver Dam, and King Graham Hatcher, Oconomowoc.
Lakeside will celebrate homecoming with student activities throughout the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, both during the school day and after school.
The theme for this year is "Holidays." Students have opportunity to wear clothes during the school day that reflect Halloween, Fourth of July and Christmas on various days.
While some traditional activities have been scaled back or eliminated this year, students will participate in class-centered competitions including powder puff football and boys’ volleyball.
A pep rally, skits and a talent show are planned for the end of the school day on Friday, when the homecoming queen also will be officially crowned. Various sporting events are scheduled after school each day of the week except Wednesday.
The varsity football team is preparing to play Luther Prep at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Warrior Dance Team will perform its halftime routine and the court will be introduced to the limited crowd in attendance (pre-reserved attendance tickets are required for entry into the stadium).
A special feature prior and during the football game is the presence of Charlie’s food truck, a Lakeside family-run professional concession stand that appears at fairs and exhibitions across the country, including the Wisconsin State Fair. The truck will be serving hot food outside the stadium in lieu of the grilling traditionally done by the parent volunteer Warrior Club concessions program.
For anyone without an attendance ticket who wishes to follow Warrior sports, all home games will be livestreamed at livestream.com/llhslive and radio broadcast either on 940 WFAW or KOOL 106.5.
