LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran High School volleyball teams, and a crew of parent and other volunteers raised $2,966 for Tomorrow’s Hope on the evening of their conference match against Columbus High School on Oct. 1
The event, called "Volley for Hope," raised funds through raffles and concessions as well as a variety of sales: mums, pumpkins, concessions, T-shirts and a bake sale. The night also featured recognition of Lutheran grade school volleyball teams from surrounding communities.
Tomorrow’s Hope, headquartered in Jefferson, is a non-profit that supports local health care organizations who help those touched by Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other life-limiting illnesses. It also fosters health-related research, education and support activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.