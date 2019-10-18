'Volley for Hope'
Members of the Lakeside Lutheran Varsity, Junior Varsity and JV2 volleyball teams hosted Volley for Hope earlier this month and raised almost $3,000 for Tomorrow’s Hope, a nonprofit that supports local health care organizations. Team members pictured above, from left to right, include: Row one — Varsity Coach Jenny Krauklis, Natalie Punzel, Madelyn Vanderhoof, Claire Langille, Chloe Berg, Makenzie Sievert, Jordan Genz and Natalie Raymond. Row two — Nora Statz, Breanna Davis, Carly Paske, Emily Schafer, Hannah Uttech, Emma Schultz, Reyna Rupnow and Grace Korth. Row three — Zoey Dremler, Hadley Wendorff, Alyssa Reinke, Morgan Mlsna, Katelyn Wagner, Greta Pingel and Lydia Bilitz. Row four — Grace Plitzuweit, Marissa Duddeck, Kendall Lemke, Jenna Shadoski, Olivia Bartels, Cheyenne Johnson, Karli Johnson, Olivia Krieser. Row five — Lillian Runke, Ella DeNoyer, Sydney Langille, Lily Schuetz, Isabella Collins, Kylee Gnabasik, Kaylee Raymond. Not pictured is Payton Kuepers.

LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran High School volleyball teams, and a crew of parent and other volunteers raised $2,966 for Tomorrow’s Hope on the evening of their conference match against Columbus High School on Oct. 1

The event, called "Volley for Hope," raised funds through raffles and concessions as well as a variety of sales: mums, pumpkins, concessions, T-shirts and a bake sale. The night also featured recognition of Lutheran grade school volleyball teams from surrounding communities.

Tomorrow’s Hope, headquartered in Jefferson, is a non-profit that supports local health care organizations who help those touched by Alzheimer’s, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other life-limiting illnesses. It also fosters health-related research, education and support activities.

