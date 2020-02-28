LAKE MILLS – A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Student Initiative Scholarship was presented to Katelyn McGurk, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, at a recognition luncheon hosted by Herb Kohl, Wisconsin philanthropist and businessman.
McGurk plans to attend Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., to study Elementary and Special Education. She is the daughter of Damion and Laura Dehnert of Lake Mills, and Chris McGurk of Fargo, N.D.
The Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who are putting forth extraordinary effort to do their best in the classroom and have overcome significant obstacles or adversity. Recipients are selected by their teachers and school administrators.
“Katelyn is a very deserving recipient of the Kohl Initiative Scholarship,” said Lakeside Lutheran Guidance Director Andy Rosenau. “Not only does the award recognize the challenges recipients have overcome, but it offers hope and opportunity to students that might not otherwise be able pursue a four-year college degree. It can be truly life-changing.”
Since 1990 the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation annually has awarded scholarships to 200 graduating high school students throughout Wisconsin. Since it was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has awarded $14.5 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.
