LAKE MILLS — Two seniors at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills have been recognized by the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Lydia Buxa, Oconomowoc, has been named a Semifinalist. Daughter of Greg and Linda Buxa, she is one of 16,000 Semifinalists throughout the U.S., representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
Ashley Grundman, Waterloo, has been named a Commended Student. Daughter of Todd and Sherry Grundman, she is one of 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Though she will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers.
Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
For more information about the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, visit nationalmerit.org.
For more information about Lakeside Lutheran High School, contact Principal James Grasby at (920) 648-2321 or visit llhs.org.
