WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will collect leaf and yard waste the weeks of Oct. 26-30, Nov. 9-13 and Nov. 16-20.
Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, small branches, and yard and garden debris. Yard waste must be bagged in biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only.
The city offers Bio-Bags in the fall at the Finance Department free of charge while supplies last. Yard waste will not be collected if not properly bagged or placed in nontransparent or black bags.
Residents should place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 24 (for collection during Oct. 26-30) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (for collection beginning on Nov. 9).
Residents also may use the compost site to dispose of leaf and yard waste prior to the above-scheduled dates. The compost site is open Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Wednesday, from 2 to 6 p.m.
More information will be published when a closing date for the compost site has been determined.
For those who miss the deadline of Nov. 20, there will be two, six-yard dumpsters at the Department of Public Works, 150 E. Starin Road, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4. This will be an additional opportunity to dispose of yard waste.
City of Whitewater residents only will have access during regular business hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Persons are asked to empty their bags/containers into the dumpsters and take them with them when they leave.
Residents requesting brush collection should call (262) 473-0560 to make an appointment for pickup on Tuesdays.
Persons who have any questions may call the Department of Public Works at (262) 473-0560.
Note: City ordinance states that residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
