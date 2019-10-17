Residents are encouraged to mow and mulch their leaves into their lawn. Mulched leaf litter is a good addition to a healthy lawn.
For those who wish not to mow their leaves — the City of Fort Atkinson’s leaf pickup is scheduled from Oct. 28 to Nov. 22. Leaf pickup will start on Oct. 28, in the northeast quadrant of the city and work in a counter-clockwise rotation of the city.
The crews will make as many rounds of the city as time allows until the end of the pickup on Nov. 22.
Residents must keep their leaves on the terrace, between the sidewalk and curb, to avoid stormwater impacts on water quality. Residents should keep their leaf piles away from electric poles and any other obstructions. Brush and limbs must be kept separate from the leaves.
The city’s compost site will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for leaf and brush drop-off only. There are extended hours at the compost site on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to sunset as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for leaf and brush drop-off.
The drop-off for appliances and electronic recycling at the compost site only is available on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to sunset and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check the city’s Facebook page for weekly progress updates or call the city garage at (920) 563-7771.
