WHITEWATER — Plan to join the League of Women Voters, Whitewater Area on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. for the annual State of the City and School District program to be held in the community room on the first floor of the city municipal building.
This will be the kickoff to the League's fall and winter programming provided by City Manager Cameron Clapper, school district Superintendent Mark Elworthy and school district Business Manager Matthew Sylvester-Knudtson.
Clapper has indicated that some items he will present will include a brief overview of city finances, ongoing projects such as the lake draw-down and new amphitheater, as well as sharing some successes that have occurred since his last address.
Dr. Elworthy will update attendees on district accomplishments and plans for the upcoming school year. The state of the school budget also will be highlighted by Sylvester-Knudston.
A question-and-answer period will follow at the end of each program as time allows.
City of Whitewater staff will be filming and making a digital broadcast available of this program for those who might not be able to attend in person.
