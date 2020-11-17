WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Feeding Communities in Difficult Times: How Wisconsin Food Pantries Adapted to COVID-19,” on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Join us in taking a closer look at how local food pantries and other community-owned organizations address food distribution issues in underserved communities. Panel members include representatives from the Whitewater Grocery Co., Community Space, and local documentary producers Jim and Parker Winship (What We’re Hungry For: How Food Pantries Fed Rural Wisconsin During the Pandemic).
Due to COVID-19, this event will be virtual. To attend live, join the webinar by using the URL: https://bit.ly/LWVFoodProgram. Passcode: 249359.
Or, join by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 931 0257 0849, Passcode: 249359. This event will be recorded and made available to the public afterward.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Visit https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area and like the group on Facebook.
