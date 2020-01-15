JEFFERSON — Dust off that ukulele in the closet and come join us at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for an eight-week beginning course of learning to play the ukulele.
The class begins Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Classes will be held, free of charge, on Feb. 5, 12 and 19; March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1. We welcome our teacher, Kellen Roggenbuck, who has taught and played the ukulele for 13 years.
Come to the first class to see how a ukulele fits in your hand, learn how to strum it lightly and tune the instrument. Even though I have a musical background, I’m learning this too from scratch, so let’s all learn together!
Lunch and Learn
Our next “lunch and learn” class will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own lunch, a snack or have the Senior Dining meal that day which you can eat while in the class.
The next class is “Grand Tetons and Jackson Hole.”
Students who wish to eat the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, Jan. 20, at noon at (920) 675-0102.
Lunch on Jan. 21 is chicken, broccoli and rice casserole; mixed vegetables, pear slices, Butterfinger torte, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Singing group
The singing group will practice on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. Men and women are welcome to be a part of the group. We have fun and try our best with standards, oldies and fun songs.
Scrunch
The monthly Scrunch meal will be served on Monday, Jan. 27, at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $3. Persons must sign up by Friday, Jan. 24, for their reservation. The meal that day will be build-your-own-baked potato, a side dish and a beverage.
‘Guys and Dolls’
Our group will be going to the Fireside Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. to see the musical “Guys and Dolls.”
Cost is $68. Persons can pay by check, made payable to City of Jefferson, or a Fireside gift card.
The price includes a lunch, show and tip. Lunch includes soup, chicken and ribs, side dishes, Fireside breads, cheesecake, coffee, milk or tea. Transportation is on one’s own. Attendees sit together for the dinner and show.
Australian tour preview
A trip preview will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. for our Australian tour. While our hearts are heavy over the wildfires raging in Australia, we do have a nice group of people going in September for the “Wonders of Australia and New Zealand” tour.
This trip, Sept. 2-17, includes 20 meals. Price includes all airfare and transfers. Cost is $6,040 per person double and $7,748 single.
Pickup will be at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Points of interest will include Sydney, the Opera House, harbor dinner cruise, Australia’s Outer Barrier Reef, Blue Mountains, an Aboriginal park, tour of Queenstown and Christchurch, New Zealand, and more.
Tour rep Judy has photos from a group that went last fall. Pizza will be served to those who attend.
Badger Tour and Travel
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff are promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Come Fry with Me,” Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $104. There will be a fish fry, cocktail and dessert at Hi-Point Steakhouse Supper Club. Also, enjoy a stop at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub.
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundations with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking. Cost is $80.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date to be announced.
Extended tours
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Food Show and more.
“Door County Weekend Getaway,” June 12-14, 2020, three days and six meals. Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” Aug. 16-19, 2020, four days and eight meals. Cost is $997 per person double/$1,241 single. Discovery Tours will pick you up at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel.
“Apostle Islands” — Sept. 8-11, with seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double and $949 single.
Pickup will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Trip-goers will stay at the Legendary Water Resort & Casino, tour Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise, and more.
Conversation starter
Thursday, Jan. 23, is National Pie Day. Who do you know makes the best pies? What is your favorite flavor of pie?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Korky Korban, 55; Roger Gross, 54; Ken Kiefer, 49; Beverly Schuenke, 47; Rick Dearborn and Will Larson, 46.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Carolyn Armbruster; Shirley Behm, two wins; Allegra Cocos, two wins; Doris Draeger; Ann Foot; Georgiana Gates; Irene Gentz; Jenny Hanson; Judy Holmes; Sally Kressin; Deanna Pfeifer; David Rickett; Jeff Turnipseed; Doris Walker and Florence Veith.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 195; Deanna Pfeifer, 148; Claire Thorpe, 137; Russ Schuld, 107. High score: Marlene, 218.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Betty Kutz, 60; Rick Dearborn, Jerry Schuld and Judy Torgerson, 58; Korky Korban, 57; Shirley Behm: Door prize.
