WHITEWATER — With the new switch to distance learning, everyone has been challenged to become an expert on video conferencing and online platforms.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has asked Tammy French, a lecturer in the Department of Communication, to share some tips on making online teaching the best experience for everyone. Each Friday at 10 a.m., join French for #FrenchFridays on the communication Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UWWCommDept/.
French teaches “Introduction to Public Speaking,” and her expertise and warm personality make her a favorite with students entering the world of public speaking. #FrenchFridays are upbeat with humorous tips for doing your best public speaking online.
The third segment of #FrenchFridays will air this Friday, April 24, but her two previous segments on finding the best lighting and avoiding distractions can be found on the https://www.facebook.com/UWWCommDept/ page and can be viewed at any time.
When asked to participate in this project she was very excited to give tips for online speaking.
“I’d be happy to participate, it sounds fun!” French said. “Specifically, I could give a tip for online speaking, since so many people have to give presentations and/or participate in online meetings these days.
“One thought I had was that I could give one tip a week, and do a short video with that suggestion,” she added. “For example, I could do a tip about ‘lighting,’ and maybe make it a little funny by showing what not to do, and then what to do.”
For anyone who has had to move from face to face teaching to online distance learning, this is a fun and enlightening way to learn best practices for being as professional as possible from home.
Join in on #FrenchFridays every Friday at 10 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/UWWCommDept/.
