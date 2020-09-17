WAUKESHA — During September, the Bridges Library System, in partnership with the Monarch Library System, is promoting National Library Card Signup Month with their “Your Card” campaign.
Over 50 public libraries are involved in the campaign, which highlights the benefits of having a public library card.
“Now more than ever, people need libraries and the services they provide,” says Jill Fuller, marketing and communications librarian at the Bridges Library System. “Whether you’re looking for a job, homeschooling your kids, or need a book to read while staying home, a library card gives you free access to materials and resources that can help you through tough times.”
As part of the campaign, billboards throughout southeastern Wisconsin will promote the campaign’s message with slogans like “Your Library Anywhere card,” “Your Borrow, Don’t Buy card,” and “Your Job Search Help card.”
“A library card is more than just a card,” Fuller adds. “It can do so many things for you. We encourage everyone to get a library card and see how it will change their life.”
Residents of Jefferson, Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties can sign up for a library card online at www.getyourlibrarycard.org.
National Library Card Sign-Up Month is a national initiative started in 1987. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries across the country unite in a national effort to promote the value of a library card.
The Bridges Library System strengthens its 24 member libraries by fostering collaboration and innovation. It provides benefits to member libraries, and the residents of Jefferson and Waukesha counties, in the form of increased access to information and services, and progressive, collaborative relationships.
For more information visit www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org.
