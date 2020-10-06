MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will resume limited in-person commercial pesticide applicator certification exams beginning on Oct. 6.
Test locations will follow strict social distancing protocols, with a limited number of seats available in each exam session. Facilities and exam materials will be disinfected and sanitized between exam sessions. All staff and participants will be required to wear face coverings.
Testing will occur at the following locations:
• Waukesha County Courthouse, Waukesha.
• Northcentral Technical College, Wausau.
• Metropolis Resort and Conference Center, Eau Claire.
To help ensure adequate social distancing, individuals must schedule their exam in advance at https://pestexam.datcp.wi.gov. Participants will receive their exam results by mail; exams will not be graded on-site.
Participants who pass their exam will obtain certification for five years. DATCP might provide exams at other locations when conditions exist to do so safely. Previously, DATCP offered limited online exams for temporary certification through the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. As of Oct. 1, online exams no longer are available.
Private applicators should continue to contact their county Extension educator to schedule an exam.
For more information about pesticide certification and licensing, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx.
