Lions Club International (LCI) has been a long-time promoter of vision care, including childhood screenings, diabetes awareness initiatives and the well-known used eyeglasses recycling program.
As time passes, eyesight needs change and new eyeglasses are purchased. But, what do you do with the old prescription eyeglasses? Donating your old pair costs you nothing, but they can be of benefit to another person.
Used eyeglasses are collected, sorted, washed and evaluated for prescription strength through a Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center. They then travel with eye doctors on mission trips where youth and adults in foreign countries receive an eye exam and a recycled pair of eyeglasses that match their prescription needs.
Eyeglasses immediately are fitted to them, and at no charge. Needy individuals in 49 countries have been aided through this Lions program.
The eyeglasses can be used to help students read better and adults perform their job duties more effectively. There are numerous stories of how the donated eyeglasses have changed the lives of those in foreign countries.
Education and employment are key components to combat poverty. With new eyeglasses, the recipients again could see well enough to return to work or become more engaged in school studies.
Some people wonder why the recycled eyeglasses are not used to help people in America. Well, it is illegal. Just like with prescription medication, prescription eyeglasses cannot be donated or given to others. Only medical professionals can prescribe and provide prescription eyewear.
So, where can you donate? Eyeglasses can be deposited in the receptacle at a local grocery store, a bank and other popular locations in Fort Atkinson. They can be doctor-prescribed eyeglasses or store-purchased reading “cheater” eyeglasses. Lions also collect and reuse dark glasses, eyeglasses cases and hearing aids.
The donation boxes used in Fort Atkinson first were built in 2009. Lions Club members designed and constructed 17 donation boxes, each with its own personality.
The box maintenance and used eyeglasses collection responsibilities are handled by Fort Atkinson Lions Club members who collect the donated used eyeglasses from the boxes around town monthly.
The Fort Atkinson locations where used eyeglasses can be donated include Festival Foods, Pick 'n Save, St. Vincent DePaul, Goodwill, Shopko Optical, SSM Dean Clinic, Fort Atkinson Senior Center, Hometown Pharmacy, Dwight Foster Public Library, American Legion Dugout, Soup’s On, Dunlop Memorial Home, Nitardy Funeral Home, Badger Bank, Johnson Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, and the North Main Street office of PremierBank.
The Fort Atkinson area donated 2,616 pair of used eyeglasses last year, July 2019 through June 2020. Hearing aids and eyeglasses cases also were collected. This was a slight decrease from the previous year as some donation boxes were not accessible due to COVID-19.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives, and strengthened communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. The organization’s motto is “We Serve.”
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson,
https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub, or call the Club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005; for Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
